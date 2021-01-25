Kuwait will keep incoming flights at 30% of capacity until further notice

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s government has delayed the second phase of its plan for resuming commercial flights until further notice, the state news agency said on Monday citing a cabinet decision, keeping the passenger capacity of flights arriving in the country at 30%.

The cabinet also ordered Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation to reduce the number of flights arriving in the country. Kuwait began the first phase of resuming flights in August last year at the reduced passenger capacity, which it had said would last for six months.