Kuwait's emir happy with efforts to solve the Gulf dispute - state news agency

FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah gestures as speaker of parliament Marzouq al-Ghanim claps during a parliament session, in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Emir‮‮ ‬‬Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is happy with the achievement reached and the continuous efforts to solve the Gulf dispute, the state news agency said on Friday.

Emir of Kuwait added the agreement reflects the aspiration of the parties to achieve the supreme interests of their people.

Emir thanked the U.S. president for his supportive efforts.

