Members of Kyrgyz armed forces stand in formation in Ala-Too Square after President Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency in the capital and ordered troops to be deployed there, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan’s parliament named Sadyr Zhaparov prime minister on Saturday, ending a power vacuum in the Central Asian nation which has been gripped by unrest since Oct 6.