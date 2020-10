FILE PHOTO - Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaks after a vote at a parliamentary elections in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 4, 2020. Sultan Dosaliev/Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Picture

(Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov sacked security council secretary Damir Sagynbayev and his deputy Omurbek Suvanaliyev, the president’s office said on Saturday, after declaring a state of emergency amid unrest.

Jeenbekov named Zhanybek Kaparov new deputy secretary of the council which coordinates the work of all security forces.