UK watchdog warns Lastminute.com of court action over holiday refunds

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog has threatened Lastminute.com with court action, after the package holiday provider failed to pay over 1 million pounds($1.38 million) of refunds to customers for cancelled holidays due to COVID-19.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in December that the company had to pay out over 7 million pounds to more than 9,000 customers missing out on holidays due to the pandemic.

However not everyone has been repaid by a January 31 deadline, the CMA said, adding 2,600 customers were still owed refunds. The CMA said it would take court action if it does not repay outstanding refunds within seven days.

($1 = 0.7250 pounds)