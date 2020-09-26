France's Macron to address situation in Lebanon on Sunday - presidency

PARIS (Reuters) - French president Emmanuel Macron will hold a news conference on Sunday on the political situation in Lebanon, the French presidency said.
Lebanon’s prime minister-designate, Mustapha Adib, quit on Saturday after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan cabinet, dealing a blow to a French plan aimed at rallying sectarian leaders to tackle the worst crisis since the nation’s 1975-1990 civil war.
Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.