Lebanon's Hariri says failure of French initiative nothing to celebrate

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Anyone celebrating the failure of a French initiative to get Lebanon’s fractious leaders to form a new government will regret wasting the opportunity, leading Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri said on Saturday.
“We say to those who applaud the collapse of French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative today, that you will bite your fingers in regret,” he said in a statement.
