FILE PHOTO: Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water, Nada Boustani Khoury speaks during an interview with Reuters at her office in Beirut, Lebanon, August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister Nada Boustani said on Monday a deadline to submit bids in a second licensing round for off-shore energy exploration would be delayed to April 30 from Jan. 31.

Boustani said in a statement the delay was to provide more time for international companies seeking to participate.