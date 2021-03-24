UK government actively engaged in Liberty Steel talks, says PM Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government was actively engaged in dealing with British tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel after a major financial backer went into administration.

“I share very much the anxiety of families of steel workers who work in Liberty Steel,” Johnson told parliament. “We are actively engaged.”