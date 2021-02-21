Libyan interior minister escapes shooting attack on motorcade in Tripoli

FILE PHOTO: Libya's interior minister Fathi Bashagha speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tunis, Tunisia March 1, 2020. Picture taken March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Gunmen opened fire on the motorcade of Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha in the capital Tripoli on Sunday but he escaped unharmed, a source close to Bashagha said.

The assailants fired heavily on Bashagha’s convoy as he drove through western Tripoli after visiting the National Oil Corporation and the headquarters of the ministry’s law enforcement force, the source said.