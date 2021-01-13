Discount supermarket Lidl says UK Christmas sales jumped 17.9%

FILE PHOTO: The company's logo is seen at a supermarket of retailer Lidl, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland June 22, 2020. Picture taken June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl said sales had increased by 17.9% in the four weeks to Dec. 27, driven by customers buying more goods in store and switching away from rivals.

Lidl said its performance meant it was the fastest growing retailer versus the big 4 supermarket chains Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons, and other competitors.

Britain’s supermarkets saw the busiest December ever as the closure of restaurants, bars and cafés due to COVID-19 restrictions meant shoppers spent 11.7 billion pounds on groceries, according to market researcher Kantar.

Lidl said its average basket size increased by 24.8% year-on-year, boosted by demand for festive products such as mince pies.

The retailer said it was investing 1.3 billion pounds ($1.78 billion) to increase stores numbers to 1,000 by 2023.

($1 = 0.7309 pounds)