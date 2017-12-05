LSE investor TCI says non-executive directors to stay if chairman leaves

LONDON (Reuters) - Non-executive directors at the London Stock Exchange are committed to remain in place if chairman Donald Brydon is removed, hedge fund TCI fund management said.

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

The activist hedge fund manager TCI, which has been engaged in a public spat with LSE over the handling of the departure of its CEO, also said Brydon has run a poor process with regards to CEO succession and shareholder engagement.

LSE meets shareholders on Dec 19 to decide if Brydon should be removed, as demanded by TCI.

A spokeswoman for LSE said the company did not have an immediate comment.