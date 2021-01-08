M&S clothing sales likely to worsen in current quarter - CEO

FILE PHOTO: Steve Rowe, CEO of Marks and Spencer, poses for a photograph at the company head office in London, Britain, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer is likely to see a further deterioration in sales in its clothing and homewares division in its current quarter due to the latest national COVID-19 lockdowns, its boss said on Friday.

M&S’s clothing and home sales plummeted 25.1% in its third quarter to Dec. 26. Within that they fell 40.5% during England’s second national lockdown from Nov. 5 to Dec. 1.

Chief Executive Steve Rowe said the November dip was “a good guide” to the current quarter.

“I would imagine that we’ll see some drop off in footfall into city centres,” he told reporters.

“Although our online business is holding up very very well...we do have a business which is two thirds in stores.”