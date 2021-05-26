M&S's clothing business will be 50% online - CEO

FILE PHOTO: A Marks and Spencer (M&S) logo outside of a store in Cheshire, Britain August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer expects online penetration of its clothing and home business to reach up to one half, its boss said on Wednesday.

“The trend online has accelerated,” M&S CEO Steve Rowe told reporters after the group reported 2020-21 results.

“We thought about a third of our sales would be online, its looks more like 40-50% in short order,” he said.

As a result he said M&S was being prudent in examining the size of its store estate.