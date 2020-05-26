Macau gambling king Stanley Ho's family confirms his death at age 98

FILE PHOTO: Macau tycoon Stanley Ho attends the ground-breaking ceremony of "City of Dreams", a Melco-PBL Entertainment joint venture project in Macau April 10, 2006. REUTERS/Bobby Yip /File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Macau gambling king Stanley Ho, who built a business empire from scratch in the former Portuguese colony and became one of Asia’s richest men, died peacefully at the age of 98, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

The flamboyant tycoon, who loved to dance but advised his nearest and dearest to shun gambling, headed one of the world’s most lucrative gaming businesses through his flagship firm, SJM Holdings, valued at about $6 billion.