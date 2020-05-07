Australia's Macquarie Group posts 8% fall in annual profit, halves dividend

FILE PHOTO: The logo of investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd adorns a writing pad and pen located in the reception area of their Sydney office headquarters in Australia, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) on Friday reported an 8.4% drop in annual profit, hurt by higher impairments relating to potential economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The financial group’s profit for the year ended March 31 fell to A$2.73 billion ($1.78 billion), compared to a record profit of A$2.98 billion a year earlier, missing an estimate of A$2.81 billion by a Reuters poll.

Macquarie slashed its final dividend to A$1.80 per share, compared with last year’s payout of A$3.60 per share.