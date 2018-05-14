FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 1:59 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Malaysian ringgit hits four-month low on market re-opening after Mahathir's shock election win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit fell to a four-month low on its first day of trade following Mahathir Mohamad’s stunning win in the country’s general election last week. The ringgit weakened as much as 0.9 percent to 3.985 versus the dollar on Monday, as traders came to grips with the election defeat of the coalition that had ruled the country for six decades. [nL3N1SK08Z]

FILE PHOTO: A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The Malaysian stock exchange last week extended trading holidays to Thursday and Friday after the government declared them public holidays following the election results.

Reporting by Chris Thomas and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

