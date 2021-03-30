Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
French airstrike in Mali killed 19 civilians, U.N. investigators find

By Reuters Staff

BAMAKO (Reuters) - A French airstrike in central Mali on Jan. 3 killed 19 civilians and three armed men, according to excerpts from a United Nations investigation due to be released later on Tuesday, contradicting French claims that only Islamist militants were hit.

Local residents said the airstrike near the village of Bounti hit a wedding party attended by civilians. The French military said it killed about 30 Islamist militants identified by aerial surveillance.

Reporting by Paul Lorgerie; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Bate Felix

