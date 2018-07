TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures rose to a five-month high on Friday, extending their recent rally on expectations of solid earnings growth among U.S. firms despite threats from trade wars.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

S&P500 e-mini futures ESc1, the world’s most liquid equity index futures, rose 0.15 percent in early Asian trade to hit their highest level since Feb. 2.