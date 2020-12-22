U.S. SEC signs supervisory cooperation accord with Italy's Consob

MILAN (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Italy’s market watchdog CONSOB have signed a memorandum of understanding to better cooperate in supervising financial services companies operating in the two countries.
The SEC and Consob said in a joint statement on Tuesday the accord simplified cross-border investigations and strengthened their ability to coordinate and share supervisory information.
Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Valentina Za
