S. Africa's Massmart posts lower Q4 sales on COVID-19 curbs, softer Black Friday

Shoppers stand outside the outlet for Massmart-owned Game Store in Polokwane, Limpopo province, South Africa, June 1,2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retailer Massmart posted lower sales in the fourth quarter, which includes the crucial holiday season, thanks to coronavirus curbs, less foot traffic and a softer Black Friday trade.

Massmart, majority-owned by Walmart Inc, said total sales for the four months ended Dec.27 fell 4.1% to 25.6 billion rand ($1.72 billion) from the corresponding period last year, with comparable store sales decreasing by 3.6%.

($1=14.8608 rand)