Russia's Megafon may lend unit $1.7 billion for possible share buyback

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest mobile phone operator, Megafon (MFON.MM), said on Tuesday it could lend its subsidiary Megafon Finance up to 111.6 billion roubles ($1.69 billion) to fund a possible share buyback.

Megafon said it could be required to launch a mandatory tender offer for its ordinary shares if Global Depositary Receipts held by Megafon Finance are cancelled and Megafon Finance receives the underlying ordinary shares.

No decision to proceed with the cancellation of the GDRs has been taken, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 65.9662 roubles)