Madame Tussauds-owner Merlin blames attacks for dip in summer trade
#Business News
October 17, 2017 / 6:22 AM / in 5 days

Madame Tussauds-owner Merlin blames attacks for dip in summer trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Merlin Entertainments (MERL.L), operator of tourist attractions such as Madame Tussauds waxworks, said it saw a dip in trading in its key summer period, blaming a series of attacks in the UK and unfavourable weather.

Tourists line up to buy tickets for Madame Tussauds beside a wax figure of soccer player C. Ronaldo in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

For the 40 weeks to Oct. 7 Merlin said total revenue rose 12.4 percent at actual exchange rates and 5.9 percent at constant rates.

However, revenue was flat on a like-for-like basis, mainly reflecting difficult summer trading at its Midway London attractions and European theme parks.

Merlin said it would reallocate capital investment to address the ongoing volatile market environment and underlying cost pressures.

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

