Mexican peso slumps to new low against dollar

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican peso fell by more than 2.6% in early Asian trading, touching a new record low of 24.34 units per dollar, Eikon Refinitiv data showed on Wednesday.

The peso’s slide comes as emerging markets currencies around the world and broad financial markets take a battering amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic.