Turkish foreign minister says joint operation with Iraq on table after referendum

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will assess all requests made by the Iraqi central government in the wake of the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum, including a joint operation with Iraq, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

“We will evaluate requests from Iraq. Everything including a joint operation is on the table,” he said in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 24. He added that was no reason for Turkey to close the Habur border gate with Iraq.