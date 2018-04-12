FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 11:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Corbyn wants parliament to be consulted over Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday that parliament should be consulted before any military action was taken against Syria.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, speaks at the launch of their local election campaign, in London, April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Corbyn was speaking before Prime Minister Theresa May was due to hold a cabinet meeting to discuss Britain’s response to a suspected chemical attack by Syrian government forces on the town of Douma.

“Parliament must be consulted on this,” Corbyn said in an interview with Sky News.

“There has to be a proper process of consultation,” he added. “The cabinet on its own should not be making this decision.”

May’s Conservatives do not have a majority in parliament’s House of Commons and depend on allies from the small Northern Irish DUP party to win votes. Corbyn leads Labour, the main opposition party.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

