Russia says over 300 people have left Syria's eastern Ghouta: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Over 300 people have left Syria’s eastern Ghouta district since a humanitarian corridor opened there, RIA news agency cited a representative for Russia’s ceasefire monitoring centre in Syria as saying on Wednesday.

Children look through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

“Since the humanitarian corridor started working in the region of eastern Ghouta, more than 300 people have left, the majority of these people left in the last few days,” RIA quoted Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin as saying.