U.S. hopes to work with Turkey on 'security zone' in Syria

PARIS (Reuters) - The United States hopes to work with Turkey to try to create a security zone in Northwest Syria to meet its legitimate security needs, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday according to a U.S. pool reporter travelling with him.

The United States has told Turkey “let us see if we can work with you to create the kind of security zone you might need,” Tillerson said, according to a reporter travelling with him to Paris. “So we’re in discussions with the Turks and some of the forces on the ground as well as to how we can stabilize this situation and meet Turkey’s legitimate concerns for their security.”