FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
World News
February 23, 2018 / 4:17 PM / a day ago

U.N. Security Council delays vote on Syria truce resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council delayed a vote on Friday on a resolution demanding a 30-day truce in Syria to allow aid deliveries and medical evacuations, said Kuwait’s U.N. mission, council president for February.

The vote has been postponed for at least an hour to 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT) amid a flurry of last-minute negotiations on the text drafted by Sweden and Kuwait. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier on Friday Moscow wanted guarantees that rebel fighters will not shoot at Damascus residential areas.

A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France. Russia has cast 11 vetoes on possible Security Council action on Syria since its civil war began in 2011.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.