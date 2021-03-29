Abu Dhabi leads major Gulf markets higher on hopes of Suez Canal's reopening

(Reuters) - Most Gulf stocks rose in early trade on Monday, in line with Asian shares, as the ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated, raising hopes the vital waterway could reopen and ease global shipping backlogs.

FILE PHOTO: An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014.

The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.5%, while petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries climbed 1.5%.

The Abu Dhabi index advanced 1.7%, buoyed by a 15% surge in International Holding Company, on track to extend gains for a fifth consecutive session.

The firm has gone through rapid expansion across its major business sectors, resulting in a sharp growth in its financials, positioning it for long-term growth.

So far this year, International Holding has risen over 60%.

Elsewhere, shares of Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) soared 14.4% after the firm begun interim manufacturing of a vaccine from China’s Sinopharm, part of a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based G42.

Under the JV, a new main plant is being built in Abu Dhabi with production capacity of 200 million Hayat-Vax doses a year.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.7%, with Emirates NBD Bank rising 0.9% and Emaar Properties up 1.2%

In Qatar, the index rose 0.2%, helped by a 0.6% increase in the Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank.