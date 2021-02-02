South Africa's Exxaro to halt further investment in thermal coal

Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of Exxaro speaks during a media briefing at the 2020 Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African coal company Exxaro Resources will no longer invest in thermal coal assets, Chief Executive Mxolisi Mgojo said on Tuesday.

“We are not investing more in thermal coal,” Mgojo said during a virtual panel at the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference.

Mgojo said the company would continue to supply thermal coal to Eskom’s Medupi and Matimba power stations in line with existing supply contracts.