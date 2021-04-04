Moroccan king expresses support for Jordan's King Abdullah

Morocco's King Mohammed VI and his son Crown Prince Moulay Hassan arrive at the Elysee Palace as part of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, on November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco’s King Mohammed VI held a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Sunday to express solidarity and support for security measures taken by Jordanian’s authorities, Morocco’s royal palace said on Sunday.

The Jordanian military said on Saturday that King Abdullah’s half-brother and former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein had been told to halt actions used to target the country’s “security and stability”.