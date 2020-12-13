Team by team analysis of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

(Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina (listed in championship order):

Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 13, 2020 Red Bull's Max Verstappen passes the chequered flag to win the race Pool via REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

MERCEDES (Valtteri Bottas 2, Lewis Hamilton 3)

Mercedes’ run of six successive Abu Dhabi grand prix wins came to an end. Hamilton, recovering from COVID-19, took his 165th career podium but failed to add to his 11 wins for the season. Bottas secured second overall in the championship. Mercedes scored 254 points more than Red Bull.

-

RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Alexander Albon 4)

Verstappen took his second win of the season and 10th of his career, from pole position and without being troubled. Albon, with his future at the team on the line, put in a solid performance.

-

MCLAREN (Lando Norris 5, Carlos Sainz 6)

McLaren secured third place overall, their highest ranking since 2012 and one better than last season. The race was a farewell for Sainz, who was cleared of going too slow in the pitlane, before he joins Ferrari. It was also a farewell to engine partners Renault, with McLaren now switching to Mercedes.

-

RACING POINT (Lance Stroll 10, Sergio Perez retired)

Perez, starting his last race for the team a week after celebrating his first win in Bahrain, retired with an engine failure and triggered the safety car period. The team felt Sainz held up Stroll at the pitstop but stewards took no action after a post-race enquiry. The team returns next year as Aston Martin, with Sebastian Vettel replacing Perez.

-

RENAULT (Daniel Ricciardo 7, Esteban Ocon 9)

McLaren-bound Ricciardo bowed out with another solid points finish, after starting 11th, and taking fastest lap off Verstappen. He made the first set of hard tyres last 40 laps and finished fifth in the championship. Ocon took ninth off Stroll on the final lap. The team will become Alpine in 2021 with double world champion Fernando Alonso making a comeback.

-

FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 13, Sebastian Vettel 14)

No points for Ferrari, with sixth place overall their lowest ranking since 1980 when they ended the year 10th. Vettel bows out, to be replaced by Sainz. Leclerc started on medium tyres and stayed out when the safety car was deployed and others pitted. Vettel started on hards.

-

ALPHATAURI (Pierre Gasly 8, Daniil Kvyat 11)

Gasly banked more points with nothing much at stake. Kvyat has probably raced his last for the team and looks set to leave F1, with Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda poised to debut next year. The Russian spent most of the race battling Ocon and Stroll. The team end the season with their most points ever scored.

-

ALFA ROMEO (Kimi Raikkonen 12, Antonio Giovinazzi 16)

Raikkonen kept both Ferrari drivers behind him. The Finn was the highest-placed driver with a Ferrari engine.

-

HAAS (Kevin Magnussen 18, Pietro Fittipaldi 19)

Magnussen bows out, probably for good and heading for sportscars in the United States. Fittipaldi, a stand-in for the injured Romain Grosjean, also returns to the sidelines with an all-new lineup of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin next year. The Brazilian did three stops.

-

WILLIAMS (George Russell 15, Nicholas Latifi 17)

Williams end the season without a point, a dire result for the former champions who scored only one point last year. Russell, an impressive stand-in for Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain last weekend, again made the most of what he was given.