Motorcycling-MotoGP rookie Martin takes pole for Pramac Racing at Doha Grand Prix

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - August 16, 2020 Red Bull KTM Ajo's Jorge Martin celebrates winning the Moto2 race REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

DOHA (Reuters) - MotoGP rookie Jorge Martin clinched pole position at the Doha Grand Prix on Saturday while his team mate Johann Zarco made it a surprise one-two for Pramac Racing team, the satellite Ducati team.

Maverick Vinales, who won the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix last weekend, seemed to have clinched pole before he was demoted to third at the end of the session while the factory Ducati team’s Jack Miller will start fourth on the grid.

Miller will be joined on the second row by Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and last week’s pole sitter Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati.

“It’s difficult to describe my feelings,” 23-year-old Martin, who won the Moto3 title in 2018, said. “I was expecting to be in the front four or front five.”

Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia Gresini will start seventh while Suzuki’s Alex Rins is eighth on the grid, ahead of his team mate and defending champion Joan Mir. Petronas Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli completes the top 10.

Mir and KTM’s Miguel Oliveira were the two fastest riders in Q1 to advance to the Q2 session and Oliveira could only manage 12th on the grid, behind Repsol Honda’s Stefan Bradl who is filling in for the injured former champion Marc Marquez.

There was disappointment for seven-times world champion Valentino Rossi who failed to get into the second session and the Italian, riding for Petronas Yamaha this season, will start 21st on the grid -- his worst-ever premier class position.