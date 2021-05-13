Mozambique's economic growth seen at 1.5% in 2021

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique’s economic growth rate is expected to be around 1.5% in 2021 and 2.8% in 2022, largely conditioned by “well-known” risk factors, the country’s President Filipe Nyusi said on Thursday.

“It is expected that the trend of a recovery path for the Gross Domestic Product will be consolidated,” he said during a briefing to diplomatic corps.

“This trend, in a scenario of moderate growth, is supported by continuous fiscal consolidation and prudent monetary policy in the face of macroeconomic risks.”