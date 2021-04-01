Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
British national Philip Mawer likely died in Mozambique gas town attack - statement

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - British national Philip Mawer appears to have died in an Islamic State-claimed attack on the gas hub town of Palma in northern Mozambique, his employer RA International said on Thursday, adding a body matching his description had been recovered.

“It appears that Philip died while trying to escape from the siege by ISIS-linked insurgents of the Amarula Hotel,” RA International, which operated in Palma, said in a statement on behalf of his family

