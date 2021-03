A branch of South African clothing and homeware retailer Mr Price is seen in Cape Town, South Africa, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

(Reuters) - Mr Price Group said on Monday it has agreed to purchase privately-owned South African omni-channel kitchenware retailer Yuppiechef.

The two companies did not reveal the deal size.

Mr Price, the budget clothing and homeware retailer, said the purchase consideration for Yuppiechef represents about 1% of market capitalisation and will be settled in cash.