South Africa's MTN to sell its stake in BICS to Belgium's Proximus

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s MTN Group said on Tuesday it will sell its 20% shareholding in Belgacom International Carrier Services SA (BICS) to Belgian state-controlled telecoms firm Proximus for 1.8 billion rand ($121.41 million).
MTN is in the midst of a 25 billion rand divestment plan aimed at reducing debt, simplifying its portfolio and improving returns over the next three to five years.
($1 = 14.8257 rand)
Reporting by Nqobile Dludla
