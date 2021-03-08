UK backs Myanmar ambassador who called for release of Suu Kyi

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab looks on as he walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab praised Myanmar’s ambassador to London who on Monday called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, both of whom were detained in a military coup last month.

“I commend the courage and patriotism of Myanmar Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn in calling for Aung Sung Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint to be released and for the results of the 2020 election to be respected,” Raab said in a statement.

“The military regime must end their brutal crackdown, and restore democracy.”