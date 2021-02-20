Britain to consider further action after Myanmar crackdown on protests

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab addresses a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will consider further action against those involved in violence against people protesting Myanmar’s coup, foreign minister Dominic Raab said, after two people were killed when police and soldiers fired to disperse protests.

“The shooting of peaceful protesters in Myanmar is beyond the pale. We will consider further action, with our international partners, against those crushing democracy & choking dissent,” Raab said in a tweet.

Britain imposed sanctions on three Myanmar generals on Thursday, accusing them of serious human rights violations following the coup.