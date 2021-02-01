Situation in Myanmar extremely worrying, UK minister says

Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON (Reuters) - The situation in Myanmar is extremely worrying and the British authorities are monitoring it closely, a minister said on Monday after the military in the Asian country seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government.

“It’s clearly an extremely worrying situation in Myanmar,” said junior health minister Helen Whately, the first British minister to appear on the media since news of the coup emerged.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely,” she said.