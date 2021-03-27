Shots fired at U.S. cultural centre in Myanmar - embassy

(Reuters) - Gunshots were fired at the U.S. cultural centre in Myanmar’s biggest city of Yangon on Saturday but caused no injuries, an embassy spokesperson said.

The United States has been strident in its criticism of the junta that seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1 and the killing of hundreds of anti-coup protesters by security forces.

“We can confirm that shots were fired at the American Center Yangon on March 27. There were no injuries. We are investigating the incident,” embassy spokesperson Aryani Manring said.