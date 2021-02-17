Namibia central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 3.75%

WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Namibia’s central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.75% on Wednesday, saying the current level was appropriate to support economic activity while safeguarding the one-to-one link between the Namibia dollar and the South African rand.

Bank of Namibia Governor Johannes Gawaxab said the economy of southern African nation was estimated to have contracted by a record 7.3% in 2020. The bank expects economic growth of 2.6% in 2021.