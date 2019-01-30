Nasdaq posts better-than-expected revenue on elevated market volatility

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in Times Square in New York City, NY, U.S. April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as higher volatility in the quarter boosted its market services business that oversees transactions, clearing, and settlements.

Market volatility peaked in December on fears of a U.S. slowdown and uncertainty around the U.S.-China trade war benefiting exchange operators such as Nasdaq, which make most of their money from clearing and settling trades.

Revenue at the company’s market services unit - its biggest business - rose 21 percent to $740 million, helped mostly by its equity derivatives trading and clearing unit. Its fixed income clearing revenue fell $2 million as global bond trading slowed.

The company also posted strong growth in its non-trading businesses: marketing technology, information services and corporate services, helping net revenue rise 2.4 percent to $645 million.

Exchange operators have sought to diversify their income streams by providing data and information services as a way to ensure steady profits even when markets whipsaw.

Revenue from information services rose 20 percent to $187 million in the quarter. It recently bought “alternative data” company Quandl, which has more than 30,000 active users, to bolster its data services.

Adjusted net income attributable to Nasdaq rose to $211 million, or $1.26 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $177 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2BehZw5)

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $642.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Earlier in the day, Nasdaq launched a $771 million rival bid to buy Norwegian stock exchange operator Oslo Bors OSLO.NFF, competing with Euronext (ENX.PA), a pan-European stock market operator.