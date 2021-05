FILE PHOTO: People maintain social distance while they queue outside a Natwest bank as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government kicked off the sale of a further stake in taxpayer-backed NatWest Group, announcing on Monday it plans to sell a 5% stake in the lender.

The Treasury said it plans to sell around 580 million shares in an accelerated bookbuilding process, reducing the government’s stake in the lender to 54.8%.