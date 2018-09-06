Higher truck sales drive Navistar profit beat

(Reuters) - Truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp topped Wall Street’s profit estimates for the fifth straight quarter on Thursday, as hauliers replaced more trucks and strong freight demand boosted vehicle sales.

Most hauliers in the United States are replacing older trucks with more fuel-efficient vehicles as well as buying more trucks following the implementation of electronic logging devices aimed at monitoring driver hours.

Revenue in Lisle, Illinois-based Navistar’s trucks business, its biggest, jumped 25.1 percent to $1.92 billion in the third quarter ended July 31, while revenue in its parts business rose 3.2 percent to $605 million.

Navistar, which posted its first full-year profit in six years in 2017, has changed management, cut costs and redesigned its products to recover from a disastrous bet it made on a costly proprietary smog-reduction system.

The company raised its fiscal 2018 revenue forecast to a range of $10.1 billion to $10.4 billion, from $9.75 billion to $10.25 billion.

Navistar, which also makes school buses and dump trucks, said it expects deliveries of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada in the range of 385,000 to 415,000 units in fiscal 2019. It expects to sell 390,000 to 410,000 units in the two countries in 2018.

Overall, orders for Class 8 trucks - the big rigs that haul freight along America’s highways and byways - have been rising every month this year through July.

German automaker Volkswagen said in April it was open to buying a majority stake in Navistar as it seeks to take its trucks business for a possible stock market listing. Volkswagen Truck & Bus, now known as Traton, acquired a 16.9 percent stake in Navistar in 2016.

Net income attributable to Navistar rose to $170 million from $37 million a year earlier. Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $1.71 per share from 37 cents per share. (bit.ly/2MPPzjK)

Excluding items, the company earned $1 per share, topping analysts’ average estimate of 90 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 17.8 percent to $2.61 billion, but missed expectations of $2.66 billion.

The company’s shares rose 1 percent to $41.00 in light premarket trading.