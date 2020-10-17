Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
APAC

New Zealand ruling party registers strong start as election counting begins

By Praveen Menon

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party held a commanding lead in New Zealand’s general election on Saturday, very early tallies showed.

Labour had 50% of the votes, to 26% for the opposition National Party led by conservative leader Judith Collins, with 1.5% of ballots tallied, according to the Electoral Commission.

Of Labour’s current coalition partners, the nationalist New Zealand First Party had 2.2% and the Green Party 8.8%.

