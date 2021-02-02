Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Niger court confirms presidential candidates for election run-off

By Reuters Staff

Niger's Mohamed Bazoum (2nd from R) walks with members of his delegation at the Boudouri site for displaced persons outside the town of Diffa, in southeastern Niger, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

NIAMEY (Reuters) - The presidential candidate of Niger’s ruling party, Mohamed Bazoum, will compete against former president Mahamane Ousmane in an election runoff on Feb. 21 , the constitutional court said on Sunday, validating earlier preliminary results.

It confirmed Bazoum won the first vote in December with 39%, falling short of the 50% needed to avoid a second round. Ousmane received 17% of the vote, it said.

Reporting by Moussa Aksar; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Angus MacSwan

