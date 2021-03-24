Nigeria VP says market forex rate to be used only for federal allocation

Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo speaks during the Nigeria/Ecowas Trade and Investment for Development forum in Abuja, Nigeria November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

LONDON (Reuters) - Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Tuesday that payments made as part of the federal allocation would use the market foreign exchange rate, in answer to a question about whether the country would adopt a flexible exchange rate.

“To the questions around whether we’re just going to float the currency, what the finance minister said is that payments for federal allocation will use the ... market rate,” Osinbajo said, when asked about a reported plan to move to a flexible exchange rate rather than a pegged one.

“The federal allocation account is the account where funds go, funds that are shared between the federal and the state governments. It is with respect to the federal allocation account that the minister of finance said that the ... market rate will be used,” Osinbajo said.

He was speaking during a webinar organised by the British foreign policy think tank Chatham House.