A man wears a protective mask as he shops for groceries at Bakan Gizo supermarket, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Abuja, Nigeria June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s annual inflation rose to 17.33% in February from 16.47% in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

A separate food price index showed inflation at 21.79% in January, compared with 20.57% in January.